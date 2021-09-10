Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 335,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,146,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

ALIT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alight alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter.

About Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.