Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARE opened at $202.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

