Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $16,610,740.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 34,059,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,300,422. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

