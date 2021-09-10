Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134,549 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

