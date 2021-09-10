Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.24. Approximately 294,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 117,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

CLIQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

