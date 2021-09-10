Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 12-Month High at $252.68

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $252.68 and last traded at $251.70, with a volume of 7205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.41.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

