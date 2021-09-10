Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.50. 16,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,687. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

