Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 2,469,700 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 81.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,469,700 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.4% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.00. 218,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,619,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.