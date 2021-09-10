Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.77 Million in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Truist Securities cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

PII stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.86. 1,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average is $132.20. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.