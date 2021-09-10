Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.51 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. 14,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

