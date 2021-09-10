Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,366 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 1.28% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $202,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.64. 6,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,699. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

