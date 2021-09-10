Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 45.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.31. 34,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.