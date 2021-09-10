Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,584 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $245,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 20.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $220,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

SLGN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,049. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

