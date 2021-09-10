Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

NASDAQ:AKYA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.40. 2,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

