Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 4.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.97. 683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,488,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on API. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Agora alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -88.21 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Agora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $9,451,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 591,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 158,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth $5,233,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.