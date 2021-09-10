Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFRM stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

