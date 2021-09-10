Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BHE opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $974.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

