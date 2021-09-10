Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,473 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $2,630,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $835,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.