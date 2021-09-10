AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86.

About AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.