AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $13.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 974,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,151. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.46.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.