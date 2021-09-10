Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $200,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

NYSE:SRC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

