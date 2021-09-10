Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 11,923 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

