Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,252 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDMV. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

