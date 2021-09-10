Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $36.12 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

