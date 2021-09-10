Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $43.64 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.

