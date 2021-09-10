Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.23. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $199.99. 12,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

