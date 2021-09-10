ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at $1,867,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ADT by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ADT by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,977 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at $2,674,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ADT shares. TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

ADT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 4,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.24.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.