Admiral Group’s (AMIGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.12.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

