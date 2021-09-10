Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.87. 5,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 23,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

