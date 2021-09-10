Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Trimmed by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

ACN traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.32. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $344.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

