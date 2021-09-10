Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $316.00 to $365.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Accenture traded as high as $344.43 and last traded at $341.49, with a volume of 1380668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $343.33.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.61.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.81 and a 200-day moving average of $294.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

