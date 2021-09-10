Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 76,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

