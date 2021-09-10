Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 76,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $45.92.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
