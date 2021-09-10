Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

