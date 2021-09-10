Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:ASO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $45.92.
In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
