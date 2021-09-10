Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $259.60

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 259.60 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 259.90 ($3.40), with a volume of 3290718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.40 ($3.47).

Several research firms have recently commented on ABDN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 312 ($4.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

