ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

NYSE ABM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

