ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.
NYSE ABM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.