ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

ABM Industries has decreased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

