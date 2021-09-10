A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.08 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $579.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

