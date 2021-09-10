92,931 Shares in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.