$83.39 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to report sales of $83.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $82.79 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $113.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $441.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.80 million to $447.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $524.07 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $525.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 167,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

