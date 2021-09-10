$70.90 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post sales of $70.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the highest is $71.50 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $52.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $285.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $287.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $382.46 million, with estimates ranging from $379.89 million to $385.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $183.86 on Friday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $115.73 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.