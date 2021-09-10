$7.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the highest is $7.49 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $29.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $155.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

