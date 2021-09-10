6,929 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $78,784,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 378,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,514,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 126,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 40,704 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

