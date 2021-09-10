6,429 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

