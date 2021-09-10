5,820 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.