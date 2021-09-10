5,820 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.
NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
