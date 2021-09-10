4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $34.13

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.13, but opened at $32.56. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 62 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. As a group, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 974,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 541,476 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 452,979 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 376.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 218,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 205,486 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

