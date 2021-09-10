413 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,417,272. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $650.19 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $439.76 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.