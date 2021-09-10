4,005 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 410.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,387,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 82,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,144,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.66. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

