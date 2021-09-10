$4.41 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post $4.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $17.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,397. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

