$4.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.51. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $3.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $18.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $21.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $23.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.67. The company has a market capitalization of $383.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

