3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 188.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 67.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. Loop Capital increased their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

